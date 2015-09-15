FREETOWN, Sept 15 Sierra Leone's economy will
contract by 21.5 percent this year, following growth of 4.6
percent in 2014, due to a crisis in the mining sector triggered
by a collapse in iron ore prices and the impact of the ongoing
Ebola epidemic, the IMF said.
A shortfall in government revenues due to a halt in mining
production will push the budget deficit to 4.8 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP). The Fund said the near- and medium-term
outlook for Sierra Leone was challenging, with GDP growth for
2016 expected to remain relatively unchanged.
