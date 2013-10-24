FREETOWN Oct 24 Sierra Leone has charged two
newspaper editors with 26 counts of seditious libel after they
published an article comparing President Ernest Bai Koroma to a
rat, a senior official said on Thursday, stirring concern over
press freedom.
Jonathan Leigh, managing editor of the opposition daily
Independent Observer, and its editor, Bai-Bai Sesay, have been
detained since their arrest last week, and were denied bail at
the court hearing on Wednesday.
Journalists in the West African country said they would
boycott government press conferences in protest and the head of
their association, Kelvin Lewis, told Reuters it was the worst
attack on the media since the country's 1991-2002 civil war.
Reporters said police had raided the offices of several
media organisations since the publication of the article which
alleged friction between Koroma and his vice-president and said
the president was behaving like a rat.
The West African country has enjoyed extensive press freedom
during Koroma's presidency and it was this year promoted to
'free' from 'partly free' by press watchdog Freedom House.
But rights groups say recent events suggest a change in
attitude.
Koroma has twice warned in recent weeks that "the honeymoon
for reckless journalism" would soon be over.
Reporters Without Borders called for the immediate release
of the two journalists, while Amnesty International urged the
government to drop all charges.
"Criminal defamation charges against media workers highlight
the incredibly worrying climate for freedom of expression in the
West African country," Amnesty's Sierra Leone researcher, Lisa
Sherman-Nikolaus, said.
Seditious libel carries a maximum sentence of three years in
prison.
Ibrahim Koroma, head of Sierra Leone's Criminal
Investigations Department and not related to the president said
the case has been adjourned until Oct. 29.
(Reporting by Tommy Trenchard; Editing by Daniel Flynn)