BRIEF-Ultra Chip announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.567 per share to shareholders for 2016
Sept 25 Leoni AG : * Says has won new contracts to supply wiring systems in emea, the americas and
asia/pacific Source text: bit.ly/1B9Tiao
DAR ES SALAAM, April 19 Vodacom Tanzania Plc, a subsidiary of South Africa's Vodacom Group, has extended the offer period for its initial public offering by three weeks to give local investors more time to take part in the share sale, an official from the market regulator said on Wednesday.