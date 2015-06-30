FRANKFURT, June 30 German automotive wiring
specialist Leoni expects to deliver "significantly
improved" earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the
second quarter, Chief Executive Dieter Belle told
Boersen-Zeitung.
The best results will come in the fourth quarter and the
EBIT margin is expected to be around 6 percent, Belle told the
paper.
Leoni remains on the lookout for acquisitions in the area of
industry and healthcare, as well as communication and
infrastructure, Belle said, adding that target companies have
less than 100 million euros ($111.61 million) in revenue,
Boersen-Zeitung said.
($1 = 0.8960 euros)
