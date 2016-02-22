BERLIN Feb 22 German automotive supplier Leoni
expects operating profit to improve over the course
of 2016, though is bracing for a "challenging" year, Chief
Executive Dieter Belle said on Monday.
The company's plant in Romania may place a drag on earnings
in coming years while "miscalculations" on projects in the
wiring systems division are hurting profit, Belle said on a
conference call.
"2016 will be a challenging year for the whole
organisation," the CEO said, adding business should improve
gradually from a low point in the first quarter.
Leoni earlier cut its 2016 sales forecast for a third time
in five months on Monday, citing a more weaker outlook for the
underlying economy and sending for their biggest one-day drop in
five months.
