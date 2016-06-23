FRANKFURT, June 23 Automotive wiring systems maker Leoni said French carmaker PSA Group awarded a contract worth 500 million euros ($566.95 million) to equip the new "DS" as well as the future Peugeot 208 and 2008 with its wiring systems.

Production is expected to start by the end of 2018, Leoni said in a statement on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8819 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)