* 2012 EBIT seen at 235 mln eur instead of 255-275 mln
* 2012 sales at 3.75 bln eur instead of 3.8-3.9 bln
* Posts preliminary Q3 sales of about 954 mln eur, EBIT
about 52.5 mln
(Adds CEO comments from newspaper)
FRANKFURT, Oct 22 German automotive cable and
wiring supplier Leoni AG warned on Monday that a weak
car market would push its 2012 revenue and profit targets below
expectations.
"Based on the latest developments in particular in the
automotive market, Leoni expects its business to weaken during
the remaining three months of its current financial year," the
company said in a statement.
Leoni, blaming lower revenue, said it expected profit before
tax and interest in 2012 at around 235 million euros ($307
million) instead of a previously forecast 255 million to 275
million.
Its annual profit forecasts already included a one-off gain
of about 25 million euros from the disposal of Leoni Studer
Hard, a Swiss unit focused on sterilisation of medical products
such as artificial hips.
Leoni's full-year turnover will be about 3.75 billion, lower
than earlier guidance of 3.8 billion to 3.9 billion, the company
said.
Leoni also posted preliminary third-quarter sales of about
954 million euros and EBIT around 52.5 million.
Full results will be published on Nov. 13.
Earlier on Monday, German daily Financial Times Deutschland
reported Chief Executive Klaus Probst as saying that the company
would not likely reach its margin target of 7 percent next year.
Instead he only saw business as being at least stable in
2013.
Shares in Leoni closed up 0.5 percent at 26.52 euros on
Monday, outpacing a flat German mid-cap index.
($1 = 0.7651 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; editing by David Cowell and
Matthew Lewis)