FRANKFURT Oct 22 German automotive cable and wiring supplier Leoni warned a weak car market meant it would miss its 2012 revenue and profit targets, the company said late on Monday.

The company now expects to earn about 235 million euros ($307 million) before interest and tax this year, instead of the previously forecast 255-275 million euros.

($1 = 0.7651 euros) (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)