* Cost cuts to boost EBIT by 30 mln euros per year from 2017
* Job cuts to cost 25 mln euros this year
* Cuts hit operations in United States, Europe, South Korea
BERLIN/MUNICH, June 30 Germany's Leoni
will cut about 1,100 jobs this year at its division
that makes cable harnesses and wiring systems for the auto
industry and expects the retrenchments to boost annual earnings
from 2017, it said.
Streamlining the division, which generates about 60 percent
of company revenue, will marginally improve results this year
before leading to a "sustained increase in profitability",
starting in 2017, Nuremberg-based Leoni said on Thursday.
A year ago, Leoni was grappling with a glut of orders at the
onboard power supply division and hired thousands of workers on
generous paychecks at a plant in Romania. Profit has been
falling since, forcing the company to press ahead with
cost-savings measures.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) may increase by
about 30 million euros ($33 million) per year as a result of the
reorganisation, it said.
A spokesman told Reuters that job cuts in countries such as
Germany, France, Britain, the United States and South Korea will
add costs of about 25 million euros this year.
($1 = 0.8995 euros)
