NUREMBERG, March 25 German automotive supplier Leoni said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Klaus Probst will leave the company at his own request at the end of June 2015.

The supervisory board will pick his successor, who will be tasked with executing the company's new strategy, early next year, Leoni added in a statement.

The company also said it had extended the contracts of Chief Financial Officer Dieter Belle and division chief Andreas Brand until the end of 2019. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)