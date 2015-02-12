FRANKFURT Feb 12 German automotive cable and wiring systems supplier Leoni AG reported a 2 percent increase in operating profit in the fourth quarter, in line with analyst forecasts, citing strong demand from carmakers and industrial firms.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came to 49.8 million euros ($56.3 million), the company said as it published key figures ahead of schedule on Thursday, against the 50.6 million euro average of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

Leoni is due to publish full fourth-quarter results on March 17. ($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)