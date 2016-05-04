FRANKFURT May 4 German automotive supplier
Leoni on Wednesday reported a 30 percent drop in
first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 24.4
million euros ($28 million).
A spokesman for Nuremberg-based Leoni, which counts the
likes of Volkswagen, Siemens and Deutsche
Telekom among its customers, said its revenues eased
to 1.09 billion euros in the three months through the end of
March from 1.11 billion in the year-earlier period.
Leoni in February cut its 2016 sales forecast for the third
time in five months, citing a weaker economic outlook and
Romanian labour costs that it expects to weigh on profit for the
next few years.
($1 = 0.8705 euros)
(Reporting by Sabine Wollrab; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by Victoria Bryan)