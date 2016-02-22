* Now forecasts sales decline to 4.4 bln euros

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 22 German automotive supplier Leoni cut its 2016 sales forecast for the third time in five months on Monday, citing a weaker economic outlook and Romanian labour costs that it expects to weigh on profit for the next few years.

The company, which makes wires, optical fibre and cable systems for a variety of industries, had already trimmed its guidance in both September and October because of cost overruns it attributed to wage increases in eastern Europe and higher than expected staff requirements for some projects.

Shares in Leoni, which have lost about half of their value over the past six months, were down 6.9 percent at 1609 GMT and there was little for investors to cheer when Chief Executive Dieter Belle spoke of weakness in China, Russia, the United States and Europe.

"A number of important countries are losing dynamics," Belle said on an earnings call after Leoni said that sales are expected to fall to 4.4 billion euros ($4.88 billion) this year, against 2015's 4.5 billion euros and an analysts' consensus of 4.6 billion euros.

Belle said that miscalculations on labour costs at a factory in Romania will weigh on profit at the core wiring systems division next year and in 2018.

Nuremberg-based Leoni, which counts the likes of Volkswagen , Siemens and Deutsche Telekom among its customers, said that 30 million euros of restructuring costs would push down 2016 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 105 million euros, from 151 million euros last year.

The goal of improving its EBIT margin to 7 percent this year, from last year's 4.4 percent, has now become a long-term target, the company added.

Leoni will publish detailed results on March 23. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Andreas Cremer.; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Goodman)