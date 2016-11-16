Bronski Beat and baggy jeans, AIDS movie takes Cannes back to the 80s
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
(Adds Q3 EBIT, investigation, shares)
Nov 16 Automotive supplier Leoni swung to a third-quarter loss after uncovering fraud earlier this year.
* Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of 12.7 million euros ($13.62 million) compared with a year-ago profit of 29.8 million euros, with third-quarter sales of 1.071 billion euros.
* Leoni had said in August that fraudsters had used falsified documents and identities to funnel company funds abroad, causing 40 million euros of damages.
* It said on Wednesday internal investigations into the fraud were well advanced, but external investigations were continuing.
* "Leoni continues to examine options for claiming compensation, but this is unlikely to be resolved in the current financial year," it said in a statement.
* It expects sales of about 4.4 billion euros for 2016 and EBIT of approximately 65 million euros, down from 151.3 million a year ago.
* Shares are indicated 2.2 percent lower, among top MDax fallers. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9326 euros) (Editing by Louise Heavens)
CANNES, France, May 20 Remember the days when AIDS was considered by some to be a "gay plague" and the word "condom" was taboo in polite company?
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.