FRANKFURT Aug 13 German automotive parts supplier Leoni raised its full-year revenue target slightly after reporting quarterly turnover breached the 1-billion-euro mark ($1.33 billion) for the first time ever.

The cable and wires specialist now expects sales of around 3.8 billion euros this year, 100 million euros more than previously forecast, it said on Tuesday.

The company stuck to its earnings target of a profit of about 170 million euros before interest and taxes.

"In the second half of the year, too, we must expect, alongside the major costs to start up new projects, a weak level of capacity utilisation in the industrial business as well as heavier than originally budgeted restructuring expenses," it said in its quarterly report.

($1 = 0.7523 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)