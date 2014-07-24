July 24 Leonteq AG : * Announces H1 2014 results * Group net profit rose 25 percent to CHF 26.8 million in H1 * Says H1 2014 turnover of CHF 9.4 billion versus CHF 7.8 billion in H1 2013 * Says H1 2014 total operating income of CHF 88.3 million versus CHF 81.9

million in H1 2013 * Says fully underwritten rights offering relating to 1,296,295 new registered

shares to be issued from existing authorized capital * Expects net proceeds amount to about CHF 173.1 million - intended mainly to

support growth strategy * Says shareholders will be able to subscribe for 7 new shares for every 36

shares held at CHF 140.25 per new share