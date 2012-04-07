PARIS, April 7 French far-right leader Marine Le
Pen said on Saturday U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs
"topples governments everywhere" and the euro is "devastating"
for her country as she sought to boost her flagging campaign to
become president.
Le Pen has slipped in opinion polls ahead of a first-round
vote later this month, with one survey showing her in fourth
place behind conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, Socialist
front-runner Francois Hollande and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc
Melenchon.
But her loyal support base means Le Pen, the leader of the
National Front, can still play a crucial role in the subsequent,
two-candidate May 6 runoff that is expected to pit Sarkozy
against Hollande.
In a speech that played to populist fears about immigration,
unemployment and the power of financial markets, Le Pen painted
Goldman Sachs as an all-powerful institution that controlled
entire nations as well as the European Central Bank.
"Goldman Sachs topples governments everywhere," she told
supporters in Lyon, southeast France.
"Goldman Sachs places its men at the top of euro zone
countries. Goldman Sachs puts its man at the head of the
European Central Bank," she went on. "In Greece, Italy, the ECB,
oligarchs have taken power."
The ECB's current head, Mario Draghi, was a former Goldman
Sachs executive before heading the Bank of Italy, while
technocrat governments have taken over in Athens and Rome amid
the debt crisis.
European ministers, however, have periodically complained
about the power of investment banks, and some have said they
would like to see them better regulated and blamed them for
exacerbating the region's economic crisis.
Le Pen, a 43-year-old former lawyer, also took aim at a
favorite target, the euro, which she proposes to dump, calling
it a "devastating ideology" that aimed to bring about a federal
Europe.
The National Front is facing pressure from Sarkozy's recent
swing to the right. The president has won more far-right support
by pledging a crackdown on immigration and threatening to pull
France out of Europe's open-borders system.
Last month's murders in the southern city of Toulouse, in
which al Qaeda-inspired gunman Mohamed Merah killed three
soldiers, a rabbi and three Jewish children before police
commandos shot him dead at his apartment building, have also
nudged up approval of the law-and-order president.
Sarkozy, trying to win over Le Pen's share of the
electorate, told right-wing supporters on Saturday that voting
for the National Front would only benefit the Socialists by
fragmenting the right.
Polls have shown that most fringe voters will back Hollande
rather than Sarkozy in a run-off, with one poll even showing
that 16 percent of Le Pen's supporters would switch to the
Socialist leader in the second round.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)