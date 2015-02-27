ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
Feb 27 Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2014 net profit up 17.1 percent y/y at 423.5 million yuan ($67.55 million)
* Says expects Q1 net profit to rise 30-50 percent y/y at 121.6-140.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1AfhpD7
(Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected