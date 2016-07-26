July 26 Japan's Nidec Corp is the
leading bidder for Emerson Electric Co's motors and
drives unit in a sale that may fetch about $1 billion, according
to two sources familiar with the matter.
Reuters earlier reported that private equity group Clayton
Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), as well as Wolong Electric
and another Chinese company were conducting due diligence on
Leroy-Somer and preparing to submit final bids this month.
Bloomberg first reported Nidec's interest in Emerson's unit
and said a winner for the auction may be announced as soon as
this week. (bloom.bg/2aurbBA)
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)