* Q3 revenue 3 billion Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 3.1 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBITDA 397.8 million crowns (Reuters poll 429 million crowns)

* Q3 pre-tax profit 63.6 million crowns (Reuters poll 355 million crowns)

* Leroy Seafood Group ASA has currently estimated a total harvest volume of 166,000 GWT for 2015 (Reuters poll 169,317 GWT)

* Says the group has a very positive outlook to the earnings potential represented by the new licences

* Says lower release from stock costs for Lerøy Aurora are expected in Q4 2014 when compared with Q3 2014

* Leroy Seafood Group ASA: estimated volume for slaughter in Norway in 2014 is 159,000 GWT (Reuters poll 162,220 GWT)

* When taking into account the volume from associates in 2014, the estimated slaughter volume is 178,500 GWT

