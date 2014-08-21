Aug 21 Leroey Seafood Group ASA : * Q2 EBIT pre fair value adjustments NOK 500.3 million (Reuters poll NOK 488 million) * Q2 fair value adjustment of biomass is NOK -206.7 mln * harvested 40,994 tonnes in Q2 2014 (Reuters poll 39,513) * expects to harvest 163,000 tonnes in 2014 (Reuters poll 162,636) versus previous guidance of 163,000 * expects global supply growth of around 8% 2014, around 1% 2015 * says sees good demand growth in new markets