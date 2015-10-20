(Adds details on Yidao Yongche, context)
BEIJING Oct 20 China ride-hailing app Yidao
Yongche said that a unit of Beijing-based technology company
LeTV has agreed to invest $700 million in the firm in return for
a 70 percent stake, according to an e-mailed statement on
Tuesday.
LeTV, which includes Shenzhen-listed Leshi Internet
Information and Technology Corp Beijing, earlier on
Tuesday said it would acquire the stake, becoming the
controlling shareholder, without disclosing the size of its
investment.
At face value, the deal would technically make Yidao Yongche
a "unicorn" - a tribe of privately held tech firms with
valuations of at least $1 billion, supposedly forming the elite
of the current generation of start-ups. But the size of that
group is growing rapidly, eroding their special status.
Yidao Yongche is also a struggling company, facing up
against larger, better-funded rivals like domestic ride-hailing
market leader Didi Kuaidi, which is backed by Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd among
others, and U.S. firm Uber Technologies Inc.
The market is fiercely competitive, with billions of dollars
being invested to lure in riders with steep discounts and to
subsidise the money earned by drivers.
The deal is part of LeTV's expansion into the vehicle
market. The company, which also develops Internet television and
smartphones, said it has been working on an electric-vehicle
project named super electric eco-system since December.
