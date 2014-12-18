Dec 18 Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA :

* Launches 10 million euro bond issue with five-year maturity

* Private placement (Euro PP) bears coupon of 3.979 percent

* Bonds will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as of Dec. 19, 2014

* Transaction arranged by Credit Agricole CIB and Natixis