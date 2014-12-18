BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos
Dec 18 Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA :
* Launches 10 million euro bond issue with five-year maturity
* Private placement (Euro PP) bears coupon of 3.979 percent
* Bonds will be listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris as of Dec. 19, 2014
* Transaction arranged by Credit Agricole CIB and Natixis
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR