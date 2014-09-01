Sept 1 Gem Diamonds Ltd, whose flagship
mine Letseng is located in Lesotho, said it did not anticipate
any impact on its operations from the political crisis unfolding
in the country.
Prime Minister Thomas Thabane fled Lesotho for South Africa
early on Saturday, hours before the army surrounded his
residence and overran police stations in the capital Maseru, in
what the prime minister called a coup by the military.
"It is not anticipated that there will be any impact upon
operations at Letseng nor upon any of the company's sales and
marketing operations in respect of the Letseng production," the
company said in an emailed statement.
The London-listed diamond miner said its management in
Lesotho reported no disruption at the mine, which is situated in
the Maluti mountains.
Lesotho, a state of two million people encircled by South
Africa, has undergone a number of military coups since
independence from Britain in 1966.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore, editing by David
Evans)