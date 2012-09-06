* Report says L'Espresso in TV talks with Sky Italia
* Sources deny negotiations, companies decline to comment
* L'Espresso shares rise 10 pct, outperform market
MILAN, Sept 6 Italian publisher L'Espresso
rose more than 10 percent on Thursday after an Italian
daily reported it was in talks with News Corp's Italian
pay television unit Sky Italia for a potential partnership in
digital television.
L'Espresso and Sky Italia, which already have a commercial
deal on frequencies in place, declined to comment but two
sources close to the matter told Reuters no talks were underway.
"There is longstanding commercial cooperation between the
Italian unit of Rupert Murdoch's group and L'Espresso. But
nothing else," one of the sources said.
"It's a hypothesis that is not being discussed, even though
sooner or later L'Espresso will have to look at how to get
better value from its frequencies," a second source said.
At 1051 GMT, L'Espresso shares were up 10.2 percent at 0.943
euros, outperforming the broader Milan index's 1.3 percent gain.
L'Espresso is already renting broadcasting bandwidth to Sky
Italia for Cielo, a free-to-air channel.
Financial daily MF cited advertising sources as saying that
the 50/50 joint venture would focus on L'Espresso's
"little-used" television company that already operates several
digital television channels.
The partnership would give Sky Italia an opportunity to grab
share in the free-to-air market, where Silvio Berlusconi's
Mediaset is leader.