MILAN, July 24 Italian publishing house
L'Espresso said its outlook for the rest of the year
is very uncertain after posting an 82 percent fall in first-half
net profit, hit by lower advertising sales and print sales
across the recession-hit sector.
The publisher of titles including influential daily La
Repubblica posted net profit for the period of 3.7 million euros
($4.89 million), down from 21.2 million euros in the same period
of 2012.
($1 = 0.7565 euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Francesca Landini)