BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 19 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday raised its long-term rating on Le Sueur, Minnesota's previously rated general obligation bonds to AA-minus from single-A.
S&P said the rating upgrade was based on its recently released local GO criteria.
The outlook on all the ratings is stable.
The GO rating reflects Le Sueur's participation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area economy, its very strong budgetary flexibility, and its very strong budgetary performance, S&P said.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PALM BEACH, Fla., April 7 President Donald Trump pressed Chinese President Xi Jinping to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear program and help reduce the gaping U.S. trade deficit with Beijing in talks on Friday, even as he toned down the strident anti-China rhetoric of his election campaign.