Sept 19 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday raised its long-term rating on Le Sueur, Minnesota's previously rated general obligation bonds to AA-minus from single-A.

S&P said the rating upgrade was based on its recently released local GO criteria.

The outlook on all the ratings is stable.

The GO rating reflects Le Sueur's participation in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area economy, its very strong budgetary flexibility, and its very strong budgetary performance, S&P said.