By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 1 An 18-page letter written
by Beat-era icon Neal Cassady that transformed Jack Kerouac's
writing style will be auctioned off this month as the highlight
of a collection of work that could fetch about $500,000.
The 16,000-word, stream-of-consciousness missive, which was
shown to reporters on Monday for the first time, was missing for
decades until it was found among several unopened boxes in a
garage in Northern California a few years ago.
It will be sold at auction Dec. 17, exactly 64 years after
Cassady wrote it. The reserve price, at which serious bidding
will begin, is set between $300,000 and $500,000, according to
auction house Profiles in History.
The Beat Museum in San Francisco plans to bid on the letter
and eventually display it publicly and publish it, museum
founder Jerry Cimino said. The museum launched an online
campaign to raise half a million dollars to buy the letter.
"We literally call it the holy grail of the Beat
Generation," Cimino said, noting that its compact, spontaneous
style inspired Kerouac to write his novel "On the Road."
A portion of the Cassady letter, beginning with the words
"to have seen a specter isn't everything," was preserved and
widely published. But it has long been known that the vast
majority of the so-called "Joan Anderson" letter was missing.
The auction house could not display the full text of the
letter because of a copyright held by the Cassady family,
spokeswoman Sabrina Propper said. A spokesman for the Cassady
family estate could not be reached for comment.
Under current U.S. law, work that has not been published
remains in copyright for 70 years after the death of the author.
Cassady died in 1968.
In the letter, Cassady describes a series of adventures,
including climbing out of a window when a woman's mother
unexpectedly came home. He also drew a picture of the window in
the letter shown to reporters.
Allen Ginsberg, a seminal Beat poet who referenced Cassady's
antics in his poem "Howl," sent the letter to a publishing
company, Golden Goose. But the company folded and the letter
went unread until Jean Spinosa, 41, came across the Golden Goose
archives in her father's garage after his death.
She said she is among a handful of people who have read the
letter in full.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Walsh)