By Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, April 14
LOS ANGELES, April 14 Chinese company Letv
plans to bring its smartphones and smart TVs to the
United States later this year and to launch a video streaming
service for Chinese-speaking Americans, the company announced on
Tuesday.
Letv said it set up a U.S. headquarters in Redwood City,
California, part of the Silicon Valley tech hub, and has opened
an office in Los Angeles.
The company plans to hire hundreds of staff for the two
locations in the coming months, JD Howard, vice president and
general manager of Letv's international mobile business, said in
an interview. It is looking to partner with U.S. content
providers and technology companies, he said.
"Our ambition is to make a serious disruption in the
smartphone industry," Howard said. "We need to take the key
advantages we have built in China and translate them to other
markets."
For the new streaming service, Letv aims to create an
offering similar to what consumers watch in China, the company
said. Letv has an online library of Chinese content that
includes more than 100,000 television episodes and 5,000 films.
The service will likely offer a mix of ad-supported,
subscription and pay-per-view content as Letv does in China,
Howard said.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)