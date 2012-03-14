* Genetic testing can guide doctors - studies
* Gene mutations may predict outcomes - researcher
By Deena Beasley
March 14 Advances in genetic profiling are
paving the way for more precise, and effective, treatment of the
aggressive bone marrow cancer known as acute mylogenous
leukemia, or AML, according to new research.
Two studies, published in the latest edition of the New
England Journal of Medicine, show that genetic testing can guide
doctors in how best to use current therapies as well as identify
new drug targets.
"As lots of studies identify new alterations in genes in
leukemia and other cancers, we need to begin to understand how
these alterations in DNA can predict outcomes and determine
differences in treatment," said Dr. Ross Levine of Memorial
Sloan - Kettering Cancer Center in New York, the lead
author of one of the studies.
Such personalized therapy is considered the new frontier for
medical practice, and hopes for its success underpin a $5.7
billion hostile bid by drugmaker Roche Holding for gene
sequencing company Illumina.
The second study, from Washington University in St. Louis,
found that 85 percent of bone marrow cells in patients with
myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood-related disorder that can
precede AML, were linked to mutations in progressive cancer.
The Sloan-Kettering study analyzed bone marrow samples from
502 AML patients for mutations in 18 genes associated with the
disease. The researchers were able to categorize two-thirds of
the patients into groups clearly defined by their survival
chances.
The study found that high-dose chemotherapy improved the
rate of survival for patients with three specific genetic
mutations, compared with standard-dose chemo.
It also showed that genetic profiling makes it possible to
more precisely determine which patients are most likely to have
their leukemia return after treatment.
AML is typically cured in about 40 percent of adults between
the ages of 18 and 60, according to Levine.
"We were able to identify a very large subset of patients
who need new therapies," he said. "Another set was found to do
incredibly well with existing therapies, and that is very
informative."
The American Cancer Society estimates that AML will be
diagnosed in nearly 14,000 Americans this year and that more
than 10,000 people will die from the disease.
Gene profiling for AML, and most other cancers, is not
currently part of standard clinical practice.
"There are aspects of this that are ready to be adopted,"
Levine said, adding that the immediate hurdles are the cost of
genetic testing and intellectual property rights pertaining to
genes that have been patented.
And questions remain about the number of genetic mutations
that AML patients should be screened for.
"It is exciting to think that the goal of personalized
medicine is quickly approaching," Dr. Lucy Godley said in a NEJM
editorial. "But it will require careful thought to implement
genomic-based clinical evaluation in a way that is meaningful
for patients."