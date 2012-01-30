JERUSALEM Jan 30 Bank Leumi, Israel's largest bank in terms of assets, said on Monday it raised 2.3 billion shekels ($610 million) in an offering of deferred capital notes to the public.

The bank said it received bids of more than 3 billion shekels.

The offering was made through expanding two series of bonds. One series, for a total of 1.3 billion shekels, matures in 2017 and pays interest of 5.09 percent. The other raised 1 billion shekels, matures in 2020 and pays 3.34 percent above the consumer price index.

Last November, Leumi raised 2 billion shekels in a similar offering to institutional investors.

($1 = 3.76 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Mark Potter)