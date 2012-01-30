JERUSALEM Jan 30 Bank Leumi,
Israel's largest bank in terms of assets, said on Monday it
raised 2.3 billion shekels ($610 million) in an offering of
deferred capital notes to the public.
The bank said it received bids of more than 3 billion
shekels.
The offering was made through expanding two series of bonds.
One series, for a total of 1.3 billion shekels, matures in 2017
and pays interest of 5.09 percent. The other raised 1 billion
shekels, matures in 2020 and pays 3.34 percent above the
consumer price index.
Last November, Leumi raised 2 billion shekels in a similar
offering to institutional investors.
($1 = 3.76 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer, Editing by Mark Potter)