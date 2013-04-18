By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer
| TEL AVIV, April 18
suspended a 150 million shekel debt forgiveness deal with Ganden
Investments, owned by Israeli tycoon Nochi Dankner, which had
caused a public outcry and led to an investigation by the Bank
of Israel.
The debt write-off deal of one-third of the total owed by
Ganden was also criticised by politicians and the Israeli
parliament's finance committee is to discuss such debt
agreements by Israeli banks next week.
The public and investors have been outraged at a growing
number of companies - some of which are owned by Israel's
richest businessmen - looking to delay or reduce loan
repayments.
Analysts estimate that some 40 billion shekels ($11 billion)
in corporate debt needs to be restructured in the coming years
as a result of the global economic downturn.
The Finance Ministry asked the Bank of Israel's banking
regulator to examine the deal with Dankner, a private company
through which Dankner controls heavily-indebted conglomerate IDB
Holding Corp.
The IDB group, which has assets of $30 billion, controls
Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator,
supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance
. Its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4
percent stake in Credit Suisse.
A Bank of Israel spokesman said its examination aimed to
make sure Bank Leumi had acted properly when granting and
managing credit and, when necessary, formulating debt
arrangements. This would include assessing whether bank officers
and board members were acting in the best interests of the bank,
its depositors and shareholders.
Leumi, the country's second biggest bank, said: "In the
light of the announcement that the supervisor of banks is
examining the matter, the bank has decided to suspend treatment
of the outline debt arrangement for the company until the
examination is complete."
Leumi also said it believed the outline of the debt
arrangement for Ganden, approved by the bank's board several
months ago, was the best solution. It said the deal had not yet
been signed. The Israeli government is Bank Leumi's biggest
shareholder with a 6 percent stake, which is administered by the
Finance Ministry.
A Ganden spokesman said the company was "holding talks with
its bank creditors to reach a debt arrangement whose principles
are identical to hundreds of previous arrangements signed in the
business sector in Israel and accepted in all western
countries."
In March, IDB, which has debt of 2.06 billion shekels,
agreed on a settlement in principle with a representative of its
bondholders.
($1 = 3.64 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane
Merriman)