* Q3 net profit 155 mln shekels vs 606 mln

* Bank had expected to post profit of 50 mln-100 mln shekels (Adds data, background)

TEL AVIV Nov 30 Leumi, Israel's largest bank in terms of assets, reported a 74 percent slide in quarterly net profit due to the impact of weak stock markets on its securities portfolio and higher credit loss provisions as the economy weakens.

Leumi on Wednesday posted third-quarter net profit of 155 million shekels ($41 million), compared with 606 million a year earlier.

Leumi warned two weeks ago that it would report net profit of 50 million to 100 million shekels due to an accounting provision to reflect a fall in the price of shares it holds, particularly Partner Communications.

Partner, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, has been hit by growing competition and a tougher regulatory environment.

Leumi's financing income before expenses for credit losses fell to 1.692 billion shekels from 1.846 billion. Its credit loss charge jumped to 378 million shekels from 46 million.

Leumi said its ratio of capital to risk-weighted assets stood at 13.75 percent on Sept. 30.

($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Cowell)