JERUSALEM Feb 12 Bank Leumi,
one of Israel's largest banks, said on Sunday it will cut jobs
and close branches as part of an efficiency plan aimed at saving
hundreds of millions of shekels a year and boosting its
profitability.
Leumi, Israel's largest bank in terms of assets, said it
will reduce its workforce by 300 jobs in 2012 and 800 in total
by 2014, mostly from natural retirement, while 10 percent of its
branches will be closed in the next three years.
The bank, which currently employs 9,725 people, aims to save
350 million to 400 million shekels ($94-$108 million) a year.
Leumi posted a 74 percent drop in third-quarter net profit
to 155 million shekels, mainly due to the impact of weak stock
markets on its securities portfolio and higher credit losses as
the economy weakens.
Its shares were up 2.2 percent at 12.21 shekels at 1045 GMT
compared with modest losses on the broader bourse.
($1 = 3.72 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Erica Billingham)