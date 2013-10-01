JERUSALEM Oct 1 Bank Leumi, Israel's second-largest lender, sold a 4.35 percent stake in Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings to a number of buyers for about 270.5 million shekels ($77 million), the bank said on Tuesday.

Leumi said it sold its stake in Migdal, Israel's largest insurer, at a price of about 5.9 shekels per share, which was the closing price on Monday.

The bank expects to post a capital gain of about 105 million shekels from the sale. It had sold a 4.6 percent share in Migdal, which has a market value of 6.2 billion shekels, in January.

Migdal shares were steady at about 5.9 shekels in early Tel Aviv trade.

($1 = 3.522) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)