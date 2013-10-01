JERUSALEM Oct 1 Bank Leumi, Israel's
second-largest lender, sold a 4.35 percent stake in Migdal
Insurance and Financial Holdings to a number of buyers
for about 270.5 million shekels ($77 million), the bank said on
Tuesday.
Leumi said it sold its stake in Migdal, Israel's largest
insurer, at a price of about 5.9 shekels per share, which was
the closing price on Monday.
The bank expects to post a capital gain of about 105 million
shekels from the sale. It had sold a 4.6 percent share in
Migdal, which has a market value of 6.2 billion shekels, in
January.
Migdal shares were steady at about 5.9 shekels in early Tel
Aviv trade.
($1 = 3.522)
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)