TEL AVIV Nov 13 Bank Leumi raised 2 billion shekels ($538 million) in an offering of deferred capital notes, mainly from institutional investors, Israel's largest bank said on Sunday.

The bank said it received bids from institutions totalling 3.4 billion shekels.

Two series of notes were issued. The first, for a total of 1.08 billion shekels, matures in 2017 and pays annual interest of 2.6 percent indexed to the consumer price index.

The second, in the amount of 860 million shekels, matures in 2020 and pays annual interest of 3.4 percent indexed to the CPI.

($1 = 3.72 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)