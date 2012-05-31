* Q1 net profit 431 mln shekels vs 375 mln forecast
* Credit loss expenses 225 mln vs 358 mln forecast
(Adds details)
JERUSALEM May 31 Bank Leumi, one of
Israel's two biggest banks, reported a 22 percent drop in
quarterly profit on Thursday and said it had cut back on
exposure to Europe's weak economies, including Greece and Spain.
Leumi's profit fall was smaller than expected because bad
debt charges did not jump as much as analysts had forecast.
Leumi, Israel's largest bank in terms of assets, posted
first-quarter net profit of 431 million shekels ($111 million),
compared with 554 million a year earlier and 375 million
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Expenses relating to credit losses or bad debts amounted to
225 million shekels, below analysts' expectations for 358
million. In the first quarter of 2011, Leumi had income related
to credit losses of 102 million shekels.
The bank said its exposure to Greece, Ireland, Italy,
Portugal and Spain fell eight percent to 916 million shekels in
the first three months of 2012. This covered bonds of large
international banks with credit ratings of A- and above.
Its exposure has fallen by another 100 million shekels since
the end of first quarter.
Leumi said its results were also impacted by an impairment
of 59 million shekels from its stake in mobile operator Partner
Communications , which recorded a steep drop
in quarterly profit.
Net interest income edged 0.6 percent higher to 1.82 billion
shekels.
Leumi said its Tier 1 capital to risk assets ratio - a
measure of financial strength - rose to 8.28 percent from 8.07
percent at the end of 2011.
($1 = 3.88 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)