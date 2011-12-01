TEL AVIV Dec 1 Bank Leumi,
Israel's largest bank by assets, has completed the purchase of
Swiss private lender Banque Safdie SA for 143 million Swiss
francs ($157.12 million), Leumi said on Thursday.
This is less than the 177 million francs Leumi had said in
February it would pay when it first announced the deal.
Part of the amount was paid to the sellers and the remainder
put in trust to guarantee adjustments to the consideration
deriving from changes in the assets managed by Banque Safdie for
24 months from the date of completing the transaction.
Banque Safdie is a private bank located in Geneva, with
operations in Zurich, Lugano, Luxembourg and a representative
office in Israel. It manages customer assets of nearly 3 billion
francs and had net profit in 2010 of 2.8 million francs.
Bank Leumi plans to integrate Banque Safdie into Leumi
Switzerland at the beginning of 2012.
"The transaction reflects the international strategy
formulated by the bank's board of directors and management,
whereby Leumi will work to strengthen its activities in the
international arena and will seek to follow its customers to the
countries where they operate," Leumi said in a statement.
($1 = 0.9102 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)