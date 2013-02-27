By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 26 Max Levchin, co-founder of
online payment giant PayPal, launched a rival business on
Tuesday called Affirm that will compete in the crowded but
fast-growing mobile payments business.
Affirm's technology helps shoppers complete online purchases
more quickly and easily when they are using smart phones and
other mobile devices, according to the firm's website.
PayPal, owned by eBay Inc, is the leader in online
payments, however, the company is being challenged by a host of
start-ups, including Square Inc, that focus on new opportunities
and problems created by the boom in mobile commerce.
Affirm is focusing on streamlining the mobile checkout
process online, which can involve typing in lots of information,
such as an address and card numbers, using a small type pad.
Affirm said it has whittled the online buying process down
to two taps on a smart phone screen - one to tap the Affirm
button on participating merchant websites and a second to
confirm the order.
Affirm is using Facebook Inc to confirm users'
identities, so for first-time users the process includes a third
step which involves logging into their Facebook accounts and
accepting the Affirm application.
Levchin co-founded PayPal with Peter Thiel and was its Chief
Technology Officer for four years, before it was acquired by
eBay. He designed and built PayPal's pioneering online security
and fraud-prevention systems.
While PayPal led the way on security, its service has been
criticized as not very user-friendly. That has left room for new
rivals to develop more consumer-focused payment services.
"This is a very big market therefore it's extremely
attractive for a lot of players," Bob Swan, chief financial
officer of eBay, said during a presentation to investors on
Tuesday.
As more consumers shop using mobile devices, it is very
important for PayPal to have a fast mobile checkout service that
is "brain-dead simple," Swan added.
Affirm said it gives users 30 days to pay for their
purchases, comparing the service to a charge card. It makes
money by charging participating merchants a small fee.
However, if users do not pay their balance, Affirm can
charge "reasonable" fees on delinquent accounts, according to
the company's terms of service.
Affirm users can pay off their balances using credit cards,
bank transfers or physical checks. PayPal was not included as a
method of payment in its terms of service.