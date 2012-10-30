(Corrects spelling of NJ official's name)

NEW YORK Oct 30 A levee broke in northern New Jersey on Tuesday, flooding the towns of Moonachie, Little Ferry and Carlstadt with 4 to 5 feet (1.2 to 1.5 meters) of water in the wake of Hurricane Sandy, officials told Reuters.

"We are in rescue mode," said J eanne Baratta, chief of the Bergen County Executive. There were no reports of fatalities as of yet, she said.

Baratta said the three towns had been "devastated" by the flood of water. The break comes after Sandy, which dropped below hurricane status just before it hit the U.S. East Coast on Monday, flooded parts of New Jersey and New York City. (Reporting By Daniel Bases and Edward Krudy; Editing by Bill Trott)