* Q1 loss $0.66 per share vs estimate $0.60
* Q1 revenue $1.59 billion, in line with estimates
* Sees continued sequential growth in core network services
rev
May 3 Online content delivery provider Level 3
Communications Inc posted a wider-than-expected
quarterly loss as it paid back debt.
Net loss for the first quarter narrowed to $138 million, or
66 cents per share, from $231 million, or $1.15 per share, a
year ago. Analysts expected a loss of 60 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Excluding repayment of debt, Level 3 posted a loss of 37
cents per share.
Revenue at the company, which competes with Akamai
Technologies Inc and Limelight Networks, was
nearly flat at $1.59 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.
Core network service revenue from enterprise customers
increased 11 percent to $1.382 billion in the first quarter.
Level 3 said it continued to expect core network services
revenue to grow sequentially for the rest of the year.
"We continue to have confidence in our outlook for this
year, and expect to grow the business for the remainder of
2012," Chief Financial Officer Sunit Patel said in a statement.
Last week, Akamai forecast second-quarter profit that missed
estimates, sending its shares down 15 percent.