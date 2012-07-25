BRIEF-Obsido Socimi proposes 0.6 mln euro capital increase for credit compensation
* SAYS TO PROPOSE 561,245 EURO SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA CREDIT COMPENSATION
July 25 Online content delivery company Level 3 Communications Inc's second-quarter loss narrowed as customers placed more orders for its network services offerings.
The Broomfield, Colorado-based company posted a loss of $62 million, or 29 cents per share, on revenue of $1.59 billion.
* Noble group's banks poised to decide trading house's fate- FT, citing sources