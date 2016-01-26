By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 25 U.S. securities regulators said
on Monday they would not oppose making a rare settlement refund
of $21.5 million to hedge fund Level Global Investors LP after a
federal appeals court's ruling that made pursuing insider
trading cases tougher.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's position was
laid out in a letter filed in federal court in Manhattan, after
the defunct Connecticut hedge fund asked a federal judge to
vacate the 2013 settlement and order the SEC to repay it.
Level Global's request requires approval by U.S. District
Judge Shira Scheindlin. Neither the SEC nor a lawyer for Level
Global responded to requests for comment.
The development came after a co-founder of Level Global,
Anthony Chiasson, won a federal appeals court ruling in December
2014 that reversed his conviction for trading on inside
information about Dell Inc and Nvidia Corp.
Prosecutors have said the ruling by the 2nd U.S. Court of
Appeals in New York, which also overturned the conviction of
Todd Newman, a former Diamondback Capital Management portfolio
manager, limited their ability to pursue insider trading cases.
After the U.S. Supreme Court in October declined to review
the decision, prosecutors dropped charges against others in the
case, including a former analyst, Spyridon Adondakis, who had
previously pleaded guilty.
The SEC's case against Level Global had been based on the
same claims that Chiasson and Adondakis engaged in repeated
insider trading in the securities of Dell and Nvidia.
Authorities had said that Adondakis belonged to a "corrupt
circle" of hedge fund analysts who traded nonpublic information
obtained from employees at various companies, and that Adondakis
passed along information to Chiasson.
Level Global, which had once managed as much as $4 billion,
closed in 2011 following a raid by the Federal Bureau of
Investigation in November 2010.
Its other co-founder, David Ganek, in February 2015 sued
various U.S. law enforcement officials claiming the government's
raid was improper. The lawsuit remains pending.
The Supreme Court meanwhile last week took up a different
case out of California that raises similar issues over what
constitutes insider trading.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Adondakis et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New
York, No. 12-00409.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)