LONDON Jan 19 Several banks are working on
loans to back the potential buyout of German motorway services
group Tank & Rast at a whopping eight times leverage ratio,
illustrating that there is appetite for highly leveraged deals
in Europe for the right names.
That is in stark contrast to the situation in the US
leveraged loan market, where banks have been trying to stick to
leveraged lending guidelines that have sought to clamp down on
buyout deals with leverage over the six times limit set by the
FDIC, the Fed and the OCC.
"Eight times leverage on Tank & Rast sounds hellishly
aggressive, even for Europe. This is a moment in time advantage
that Europe has over the US," a Europe-based loan investor said.
British buyout group Terra Firma is looking to sell Tank &
Rast in a potential 2 billion euro ($2.31 billion) deal and has
appointed Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to explore options for the
business, including a sale or IPO.
With debt to earnings of eight times Ebitda, if the buyout
of Tank & Rast proceeded it would be the highest ratio for any
European buyout since the financial crisis.
Credits able to attract investor appetite at such a high
leverage ratio are a select club. Tank & Rast benefits from long
leases and reliable cashflows, and is perceived by many lenders
as a very stable credit to invest in.
"Eight times is optically ugly but there are a lot of
institutional investors out there and it could work for this
business, which is stable and has strong cashflows," a leveraged
finance banker said.
TAKING ADVANTAGE
As European banks take advantage of an ability to lend more
easily on aggressive deals relative to their US counterparts,
borrowers are expected to push terms even further as cash-rich
investors continue to put money to work for the right credits.
Pricing is tightening in Europe compared with the US and
there is a loosening of operational covenants, which gives
borrowers the ability to make acquisitions or raise extra debt
more easily.
"If European investors like a credit, they will be more
relaxed on documents. There is an opportunity to push for more
attractive terms and flexibility on covenants in Europe based on
US-style documentation right now, especially for something that
has been around for a long time, that people know well and has
previously been successful," a second leveraged loan banker
said.
Terra Firma bought the group, which operates 350 petrol
stations and 390 service stations along German autobahns, for
1.1 billion euros in 2004. In 2007, it sold a 50 percent stake
to RREEF, a real estate and infrastructure-focused unit of
Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management business. Last year,
Tank & Rast completed a 1.45 billion euro refinancing.
($1 = 0.8645 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)