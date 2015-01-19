LONDON Jan 19 Several banks are working on loans to back the potential buyout of German motorway services group Tank & Rast at a whopping eight times leverage ratio, illustrating that there is appetite for highly leveraged deals in Europe for the right names.

That is in stark contrast to the situation in the US leveraged loan market, where banks have been trying to stick to leveraged lending guidelines that have sought to clamp down on buyout deals with leverage over the six times limit set by the FDIC, the Fed and the OCC.

"Eight times leverage on Tank & Rast sounds hellishly aggressive, even for Europe. This is a moment in time advantage that Europe has over the US," a Europe-based loan investor said.

British buyout group Terra Firma is looking to sell Tank & Rast in a potential 2 billion euro ($2.31 billion) deal and has appointed Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan to explore options for the business, including a sale or IPO.

With debt to earnings of eight times Ebitda, if the buyout of Tank & Rast proceeded it would be the highest ratio for any European buyout since the financial crisis.

Credits able to attract investor appetite at such a high leverage ratio are a select club. Tank & Rast benefits from long leases and reliable cashflows, and is perceived by many lenders as a very stable credit to invest in.

"Eight times is optically ugly but there are a lot of institutional investors out there and it could work for this business, which is stable and has strong cashflows," a leveraged finance banker said.

TAKING ADVANTAGE

As European banks take advantage of an ability to lend more easily on aggressive deals relative to their US counterparts, borrowers are expected to push terms even further as cash-rich investors continue to put money to work for the right credits.

Pricing is tightening in Europe compared with the US and there is a loosening of operational covenants, which gives borrowers the ability to make acquisitions or raise extra debt more easily.

"If European investors like a credit, they will be more relaxed on documents. There is an opportunity to push for more attractive terms and flexibility on covenants in Europe based on US-style documentation right now, especially for something that has been around for a long time, that people know well and has previously been successful," a second leveraged loan banker said.

Terra Firma bought the group, which operates 350 petrol stations and 390 service stations along German autobahns, for 1.1 billion euros in 2004. In 2007, it sold a 50 percent stake to RREEF, a real estate and infrastructure-focused unit of Deutsche Bank's asset and wealth management business. Last year, Tank & Rast completed a 1.45 billion euro refinancing. ($1 = 0.8645 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)