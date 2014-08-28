NEW YORK Aug 28 Two acquisition deals expected
to contribute nearly $9 billion in new term debt to the U.S.
leveraged loan market brought summer to a close and optimism to
bankers hoping the pipeline will continue to build in September.
Bankers and investors alike said there are a slew of new deals
in the works, though when and at what pace they launch is
anyone's guess.
Scientific Games will launch September 3 a $1.735
billion term loan that will fund in part the video game
company's previously announced acquisition of rival Bally
Technologies. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan
and Deutsche Bank have provided committed financing for the $5.1
billion takeover. In addition to the incremental acquisition
term debt, the financing will include an amendment and
refinancing of Scientific Games' existing $2.284 billion term
loan and $300 million senior secured revolver. A $350 million
senior secured incremental revolver and $3.45 billion in secured
and unsecured notes round out the financing.
U.S. fast food giant Burger King is also expected to
tap the loan market, but has yet to set a launch date. The
company said last week it planned to raise a $500 million
revolver and a whopper-sized $6.75 billion senior secured term
loan B to fund a portion of its newly inked tie-up with
Oakville, Ontario-based coffee and donut chain Tim Hortons Inc.
The pipeline is building and the market will be busy, but
there will not be an onslaught of deals, said one banker.
Rather, arrangers will strategically place new launches in
September and there will be some "water-testing" as bankers
gauge investor appetite.
"I think right after Labor Day it will be a little slow, but
after a summer lull things can come together pretty quickly,"
said one loan investor. Though a couple of wild cards still
remain, he added.
Most notably on the supply side, whether or not Dollar Tree
Inc's $8.5 billion bid for Family Dollar Stores Inc
is successful. And on the demand side, will retail
investors continue to pull money out of bank loan mutual funds,
or could the fund flows turn positive once again?
"Although the loan asset class is still struggling with
persistent retail outflows, we continue to believe that the net
technical is solidly positive when accounting for CLO creation
and expect the average loan price to rebound," Barclays analysts
wrote August 22 in a report.
"Furthermore, if the balance in the debate among Fed
officials on the timing of rates increases begins shifting to an
earlier date, we expect retail sentiment to turn positive once
again," they continued.
The U.S. loan market is fresh off a brief period of market
volatility that saw secondary market prices soften and a raft of
loans sidelined or withdrawn entirely when borrowing costs
increased as investors demanded more pricing and tighter
structures. That disruption, which has since dissipated, came
just as the market slowed as it typically does in the second
half of August.
Now, with secondary loan prices having stabilized and loan
investors still hungry for assets, packaging unit Bioplan and
cable company Charter Communications Inc could revisit
the loan market in September, further contributing to supply.
Bioplan tabled a $585 million spinoff loan after previously
raising pricing to attract investors and Charter needs to raise
an additional $3.9 billion to buy Time Warner cable
assets after it scaled back its proposed $7.4 billion
institutional loan by half in the face of higher financings
costs.
"Reasonably good new issue supply will be met with
reasonably good demand," said the loan investor. A huge
injection of new loans right out of the gate, however, would be
a lot of paper for the market to absorb, he said.
(Editing By Jon Methven)