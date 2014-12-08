LONDON Dec 8 Europe's leveraged loan market has
seen a flurry of deals launch for syndication in a pre-Christmas
rush that offers investors real pricing differentiation, with
assets priced to sell depending on credit quality, banking
sources said.
Around ten deals are in syndication, as bankers seek to tie
up event-driven and opportunistic financings in the run-up to
year-end in order to avoid carrying risk into the next year.
"The first week of December is the last time really to
launch a deal if it is to get done before Christmas," a senior
leveraged loan banker said.
The deals were launched with very different pricing, in an
unusual move for Europe's leveraged market, which has
traditionally adopted a wholesale pricing model depending on
demand and supply technicals and macroeconomic conditions.
The pricing differentiation is different to what the loan
market experienced over the summer, when credits launched with
similar terms but priced differently at closing, flexing up or
down depending on how they were received in syndication.
"The market is getting a bit more mature and there is an
increased realisation that not all risk should be priced the
same," a second loan banker said.
Banks have been more vigilant to price risk in the run-up to
year-end after some deals struggled in syndication post summer,
including British outdoor clothing chain Fat Face and Belgian
aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis.
Arrangers have considered a number of variables when pricing
the most current deals in the market, including credit quality,
currency, sector, country and rating.
Pricing differentiation, which is an acknowledgement of risk
from sponsors and arranging banks, could tempt some investors to
commit to more hairy credits if they are being fairly
compensated, rather than just cherry-picking the best deals.
"Pricing differentiation is a good thing rather than a
one-size-fits-all approach. Sponsors have to build in more
realistic assumptions on where they can get deals cleared," a
loan investor said.
QUICK SELL
Based on margins, OIDs and Libor/Euribor floors (or
three-month Euribor/Libor when no floor exists), telecoms masts
group TDF's 150 million euro ($184.14 million) term loan on its
German subsidiary Media Broadcast is priced the highest in the
market at 700bp. The deal, which refinances debt and facilitates
a sale of its French unit, has been priced generously to sell
quickly with a 550bp margin, 98 OID and one percent floor.
A 150 million euro add-on facility for diversified consumer
products company Spectrum Brands is the tightest with an all-in
price of 387.5bp that comprises a 300bp margin, 75bp floor and
99.5 OID.
"Spectrum is a Double B credit and is a massive
multi-billion dollar company so people are more confident it is
robust and not going away, which is why it is priced tightly," a
third loan banker said.
UK restaurant chain Prezzo's sterling term loan is priced at
680bp, paying up for sterling and the sector, which is exposed
to discretionary consumer spending. Southern European car rental
company Goldcar has an all-in price of 575bp, but may need to
price even wider as it is Spanish and a cyclical business.
The pricing on a 745 million euro covenant-lite term loan
denominated in euros and dollars that backs EQT's buyout of
Siemens Audiology Solutions is 587.5bp. Pricing has been pushed
wider on the euro portion for a credit of this quality because
the US market has widened.
"Pricing in the US has changed a lot and gone wider - this
has dragged out pricing on Siemens, which is overly generous on
the euro portion and should now be a blowout," a fourth loan
banker said.
A 760 million pound-equivalent ($1.19 billion) dual-currency
term loan backing Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding's
acquisition of UK-based snacks maker United Biscuits is priced
at 483bp on the euro piece and 580bp on the sterling portion, to
target CLO investors.
A dual-currency dividend recapitalisation for UK second-hand
vehicles seller British Car Auctions is priced wider than United
Biscuits at 495.5bp on the euros and 592.5bp on the sterling, as
owner Clayton Dubilier & Rice pays up slightly for doing an
opportunistic deal.
"Some deals have priced a lot wider because of the credit
quality perception, such as TDF. Some deals have priced tightly
as they play to the European CLO market, such as United
Biscuits. Some deals arrangers have needed to make attractive
compared with other deals in the market, such as Goldcar," the
third loan banker said.
Depending on the outcome of these deals, pricing
differentiation may continue into next year when a new batch of
deals in the pipeline launches for syndication including Swiss
packaging group SIG Combibloc, online gaming firm Sky Bet, Dutch
software company Exact and telecoms business Portugal Telecom.
"There is not enough direction and confidence in the market.
January's pricing depends on the results of these deals in the
market. If they clear strongly there will be pressure to price
aggressively. If they wobble, pricing will be wider in January,"
the third banker said.
