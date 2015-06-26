(Removes word repetition in last para)
By Claire Ruckin
LONDON, June 26 Investors in Europe's leveraged
loan market are taking an increasingly hardline approach towards
more tricky credits amid volatile macro conditions and a bulging
pipeline of new deals.
Loans have been getting progressively more aggressive
throughout 2015 as borrowers have pushed leverage levels,
pricing and structures amid a lack of deals and a number of
repayments that left cash-rich investors and warehousing CLOs
desperate to deploy capital.
While investors have tried to maintain a certain level of
discipline throughout the year, this has stepped up in light of
a growing nervousness about Greece. With the pipeline of new
deals building, investors are becoming more selective on which
credits to invest in and on what terms.
Repricing exercises for Spain's Ufinet Telecom, formerly
known as GNFT, and for Austrian packaging group Constantia
Flexibles were pulled this week due to the current market
conditions.
Ufinet had been looking to amend its 295 million euro
($329.07 million) TLB that was agreed in July 2014 to back
Cinven's acquisition of Spanish utility Gas Natural's telecoms
affiliate Gas Natural Fenosa Telecomunicaciones.
Barclays and UBS were bookrunners on the transaction, which
the company was aiming to reprice to 425bp, representing a 50bp
margin reduction across the grid - but it failed to gather
enough support from investors.
"Ufinet was punchy. The market is not as strong as it was,
so the weaker deals are getting pushed back," a senior leveraged
loan banker said.
Constantia Flexibles' deal was guided at 300bp-325bp with a
75bp floor, down from existing pricing of 375bp with a 1 percent
floor. Some investors wanted a 1 percent floor to remain in
place and thought the margin proposed was too low.
They were the second and third deals to be pulled in the
last two weeks after IK Investment Partners' German industrial
weighing specialist Schenck Process pulled a 605 million euro
leveraged loan, halting plans to refinance existing debt and pay
a dividend to its owners, after some investors deemed it too
aggressive.
SWEETENING THE DEAL
Borrowers attracted to a cheaper, more flexible loan market
in preference to the bond market have been making adjustments in
order to make their loans more enticing to investors.
A leveraged loan backing CVC's buyout of German perfume and
cosmetics retailer Douglas was increased by 420 million euros to
1.22 billion euros and the bonds were reduced by the same
amount. Pricing was increased on the loan to 500bp from 450bp
and a 1 percent floor was added to encourage investors to join
the deal.
Although the book was covered on the 800 million euro loan
at 450bp, pricing was increased in order to raise the extra
amount.
"A 50bp margin increase and a 1 percent floor on Douglas is
a hell of an increase," a second loan banker said.
Investors and bankers will be watching closely to see
whether other deals will clear the market on original terms or
will need to be adjusted.
All eyes will be on buyout loans for Motor Fuel Group and
German-based wheelchair manufacturer Sunrise Medical, which have
covenant-lite loans totalling around 300 million pounds ($472.05
million) and 315 million euro, respectively.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
($1 = 0.6355 pounds)
