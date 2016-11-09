LONDON Nov 9 Europe's leveraged loan market
rattled slightly on news of Trump's presidential victory with
paper dipping in the secondary markets in early morning trading
before bouncing back as investors held on to assets and demand
continued to outweigh supply, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Bids on Europe's secondary loan market softened by
50bp-100bp first thing on Wednesday morning but regained any
losses by mid-morning. The offer side remained unchanged.
The European loan market has been plagued by technicals,
flushed with cash from CLO and credit fund issuance but limited
by relatively low event-driven financings.
"Initially the market was nervy. Bonds were off and loans
were bid lower, oil was lower and gold was higher. There was
risk off, safe haven type moves. But it was a very short lived
reaction. The loan market is back to form with demand
outstripping supply and people chasing paper," a loan and bond
investor said.
A number of investors and traders were hoping to pick up
some bargains on Wednesday morning but were faced with a lack of
supply, as people held onto paper and were reluctant to sell.
There were similarities in the immediate aftermath of
Britain's vote to leave the European Union in June, when the
bid-offer spread widened as traders showed a willingness to buy
into market weakness, but investors remained unwilling to sell.
"There was bargain hunting early doors but there were no
bargains to be had. We were hoping there would be a lot of
supply and dumping but that hasn't happened," the investor said.
A European syndicate head said: "Equities are down,
crossover is flat. Loans are still well bid, bonds are
down half a point but buyers are circling. Investors are hoping
for a market puke to pick up names cheaper, but that is not
happening yet. Time will tell."
WAIT AND SEE
The European market is looking to the US market to see what
direction that takes. While many bankers still plan to press
ahead with primary loan launches, there could be some delay
while the market digests the news.
There could also be some changes in pricing and banks will
be assessing underwriting risk for a swath of pipeline buyout
deals. There may also be some delay to CLO issuance, but they
are unlikely to be pulled, a European head of leveraged finance
said.
"Europe will take its guidance from the US and at the moment
it doesn't feel like it is going to fall out of bed. There will
be a short period of uncertainty where people will wait to see.
As a result you probably won't get a repricing launched this
week as lenders will want some confidence that the market is
there," a second European loan syndicate head said.
"Arrangers will not take an underwriting decision today or
tomorrow but the European market will stay driven by technicals
and that will remain unchanged."
