LONDON Nov 17 Leverage levels are hitting
post-crisis highs in Europe's leveraged loan market as borrowers
tap into a wave of liquidity from lenders competing to get on a
limited number of deals.
Banks and institutional investors have had very little
opportunity to put new money to work in 2016, hit by a flood of
refinancings and repricings, in light of a limited number of
event-driven deals. In a bid to put cash to work, they are the
accepting more aggressive loans.
Around 20 banks are chasing a potential financing to back BC
Partner's bid for German bandage and plaster cast maker BSN
Medical and are offering financing packages totalling 8.0 times
debt to Ebitda, comprising 7.25 times through loans with an
extra 0.75 times turn of leverage through PIK notes.
Senior leverage on top end deals in Europe's leveraged loan
market is now regularly hitting 5 to 5.5 times debt to Ebitda.
"The market is very aggressive. Leverage is hitting 7 to 8
times on the top end deals and regularly 5 to 5.5 times through
the senior. It is where you have to play if you want to stay in
the game," a senior leveraged finance banker said.
It isn't just the western European loans that are pulling in
the aggressive terms -- total leverage on a Z5.14bn (US$1.24bn)
loan backing Cinven, Permira and Mid Europa's acquisition of
Polish e-commerce businesses Allegro and Ceneo is cited at 6.5
times.
In order to compete with strategic buyers, private equity
firms are offering increasingly higher valuations. The
aggressive financings and high leverage levels are still being
underpinned with large equity cheques. Allergo's transaction is
underpinned by an equity cheque in excess of 60%.
BIG APPETITE
Banks are able to offer such high leverage because they are
confident they can sell the financings. High European CLO
issuance coupled with new managed accounts and increasing
appetite from banks for term loans, means there are a growing
number of buyers hungry for the paper.
"The likelihood you get stuck with a deal is very unlikely,"
the senior leveraged finance banker said.
The buyers are more focused on the credits than the high
leverage levels, low pricing or aggressive documentation that
accompanies them, several bankers said.
"The market would be prepared to push back if it felt it had
got it wrong but it is also prepared to be sanguine and more
tolerant of high leverage on good deals," a syndicate head said.
It is expected that an introduction of leverage lending
guidelines in Europe, similar to those in the US, would calm
things down and will create a natural cap. It is already
affecting some banks questioning whether to underwrite anything
over 6 times leveraged.
"The market is very aggressive and I don't see that changing
rapidly in 2017. The market will continue to see pressure for
aggressive leverage. As long as the market is artificially
supported by the ECB we won't see a change. There will be a
transition period and leverage guidelines in Europe will calm
things down. It will have an impact on the market," the senior
leveraged finance banker said.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)