LONDON Nov 24 Europe's leveraged loan market
has been flooded with deals in the run up to year-end creating
the busiest period since January, giving banks and investors the
opportunity to put new money to work after a relatively quiet
year.
There are 12 deals in the market and some bankers predict
another ten are due to launch before the end of the year. It
comes after a busy November, which has already seen a large
number of deals close and allocate onto the secondary loan
market.
The durability of the loan market following Brexit and
Trump's surprise election and the sheer amount of liquidity
available has prompted borrowers to issue loans while there is
good visibility.
A number of repayments to the loan market and new money
raisings has led to vast amounts of money to put to work. The
supply demand imbalance has been aggravated further by the
improved CLO bid, as Triple As reprice lower, enabling CLOs to
invest in lower yielding loans.
The recent deal flow includes a mix of buyout loans, add-ons
and dividend recapitalisations, providing a welcome break to the
swath of repricings that picked up pace in September, which took
up a lot of time but offered no solace to investors and bankers
eager to invest in new paper.
"With the Triple A pricing coming down so quickly on CLOs
and a lack of supply, it has allowed sponsors to line up buyout
loans, refinancings, add-ons and dividends. The opportunistic
stuff really started in October and that momentum has increased,
so borrowers are pushing a little further. Why would borrowers
want to miss out on the window, Christmas can do all sorts of
things to the market," a syndicate head said.
Borrowers are looking at deals including a 475m dividend
recapitalisation for Dutch discount retailer Action; a 447m
buyout financing for German residential and technical lighting
products maker SLV and a 200m add-on for French medical
diagnostics company Sebia.
Other recent popular deals include a 600m add-on for French
veterinary pharmaceuticals firm Ceva Sante Animale and a 600m
term loan for Liberty Global-owned telecommunications company
UPC, both of which allocated this week.
Although the deals are helping to ease the supply/demand
imbalance in the market, they are unlikely to be a real test to
liquidity.
"These deals will all get soaked up. Ceva, UPC, Action, they
definitely help but we need some big deals and more new paper,"
an investor said.
ON THE WAY
Deals coming the market include a 2bn leveraged loan
financing to back Advent International's acquisition of French
aerospace company Safran's biometrics and security business
Morpho. Although a portion of this will be a refinancing of
Oberthur Technologies' debt, as Morpho and Oberthur merge, there
will still be a new money element. The deal had an early bird
and will launch to general syndication on Monday.
Other deals to come include a leveraged loan financing
backing CVC-owned private hospitals operator Elsan's acquisition
of French competitor MediPole Partenaires, which will take out
715m of high yield bonds; around 300m of loans backing
Ardian's buyout of pharmaceutical firm Unither; and 250m of
loans backing Bridgepoint's acquisition of Sapec Group's Agro
Business.
Some 1.5bn of leveraged loans are also being lined up to
back a potential sale of European web hosting provider Host
Europe Group to web hosting firm GoDaddy, after the two
companies entered exclusive talks.
Banks - expected to include Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche
Bank, Morgan Stanley and RBC - are lining up the financing,
which could launch before year-end, if a deal is struck.
Elsewhere, banks are committing to underwrites for auction
processes, which if successful could see a swath of leverage
buyout loans hit the market in January.
This could be for companies including German bandage and
plaster cast maker BSN Medical, British holiday park operator
Parkdean Resorts French laboratory business Cerba.
"It is not looking terrible for next year. There could be a
decent, improved amount of supply but it won't bring about a
complete change to the technical picture," the investor said.
After that, the picture doesn't look too optimistic.
The market has tightened over the past couple of months,
making many of the repricings done in September and October out
of sync with the more recent, tighter yielding credits. Once
soft-call is up, the market could see a second wave of
repricings come February/March time.
